Pakistani foods now available at Kroger, USA: Razak Dawood

Adviser to Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood has disclosed that Pakistani food products are now available at the Kroger Company, USA.

Taking to Twitter, he said: “MOC is pleased to inform that Pakistani food products are now available at the @kroger Co. USA. We thank Kroger Co. for placing their confidence in Pakistan’s products. Our food brands will now be available in these stores. In order to further enhance our exports.

“We have to be to attentive to brand development. Our local brands are still not recognized in the world market & hence more effort is required by our exporters,” he further said.