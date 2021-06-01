Big relief for salaried class in budget: Fawad

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has said that a very big relief is expected for salaried class in budget.

بجٹ میں تنخواہ دار طبقے کو بڑا ریلیف ملے گا، ہمارے ہاں مہنگائ میں اضافہ تو ہوا ہے لیکن قوت خرید میں اضافہ بھی اسی شرح سے ہو رہا ہے جو خوش آئند ہے، امید ہےاگلےدو سالوں میں عمران خان کی قیادت میں ملک منزل کے قریب ہو گا۔ — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) June 1, 2021 اچھی خبروں کا سلسلہ جاری ہے کویت نے دس سال بعد پاکستان کیلئے ورک ویزا کا اجراء شروع کر دیا ہےکرونا فرنٹ پر پاکستان کی ریکوری نے دنیا کو حیران کر دیا ہےبھارت سمیت خطے کیلے ممالک اس موذی مرض سے نبرد آزما ہیں ہمارے ہاں کراچی کے علاوہ تمام ملک میں کرونا کی شرح 4% سے بھی کم ہو گئ ہے — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) June 1, 2021

In a tweet on Tuesday, he said although inflation has increased, the purchasing power has also gone up with the same ratio, which is welcoming.

The Minister expressed the consfidence that the country will get closer to the destination in next two years under the leadership of Imran Khan.

He said the positive news continue pouring in for the country. Kuwait has resumed issuance of work visas for Pakistanis after ten years. Pakistan’s recovery from the Covid-19 has surprised the world. The regional countries, including India, have been facing critical situations in respect of the pandemic. However in Pakistan, the positivity rate is less than four percent, except Karachi.