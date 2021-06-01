Daily Times

Tuesday, June 01, 2021


Big relief for salaried class in budget: Fawad

Web Desk

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has said that a very big relief is expected for salaried class in budget.

In a tweet on Tuesday, he said although inflation has increased, the purchasing power has also gone up with the same ratio, which is welcoming.

The Minister expressed the consfidence that the country will get closer to the destination in next two years under the leadership of Imran Khan.

He said the positive news continue pouring in for the country. Kuwait has resumed issuance of work visas for Pakistanis after ten years. Pakistan’s recovery from the Covid-19 has surprised the world. The regional countries, including India, have been facing critical situations in respect of the pandemic. However in Pakistan, the positivity rate is less than four percent, except Karachi.

