Pakistan’s Covid positivity rate takes deep plunge

Pakistan’s Covid positivity rate has taken deep plunge of 3.7 percent as National Command and Operation Centre on Tuesday.\

71 deaths due to Covid-19 and one thousand seven hundred and seventy one new cases have been reported in the country during the last twenty-four hours.

According to the latest statistics issued by National Command and Operation Centre, 47,633 tests were carried out during this period showing positivity ratio of 3.7 per cent.

The tally of deaths in the country now stands 20,850.