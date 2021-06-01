Cryptos recovery continues with bitcoin reaches $36,717

Crypto market continued recovery on Monday for the second straight day and the combined value of all cryptocurrencies rose 2 percent to $1.658 trillion. As of 1305 GMT, bitcoin, the world’s biggest cryptocurrency, gained 3.52 percent to reach $36,717. With this increase in price, the market capitalisation of the BTC has reached $687 billion.

Likewise, ethereum (ETH) gained 6.81 percent to reach $2,538. With this increase in price, the market capitalisation of ETH has reached $294 billion.

Similarly, XRP gained 14.58 percent to reach $1.00. The market capitalisation of XRP stands at $100 billion after this increase. Furthermore, Cardano (ADA) price reached $1.67 with a 2.70 percent increase in its price. Its market capitalisation has reached $53.5 billion with this increase. Similarly, dogecoin (Doge) gained 2.54 percent to reach $0.308. With this increase in price, the market capitalisation of Doge reached $39.9 billion.

According to analysts, the next twenty-four hours are crucial for both BTC and ETH, as most analysts and investors are expecting a recovery to play out. Though volatility seems to be a given, fundamentally, BTC and ETH, the largest assets by market capitalisation, continue to hold a strong footing in the marketplace. On the positive side, the crypto community as well as financial institutions (FIs) and banks continue to keep a bullish stance on the asset.