Pakistan earns $1.52 bn from IT services’ export in 3 quarters

Pakistan earned $1.52 billion by providing different Information Technology (IT) services in various countries during the first three quarters of financial year 2020-21.

This shows growth of 43.61 percent as compared to $1052.950 million earned through provision of services during the corresponding period of fiscal year 2019-20, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported. During the period under review, the computer services grew by 46.56 percent as it surged from $812.040 million last year to $1190.110 million during July-March (2020-21).

Among the computer services, the exports of software consultancy services witnessed increase of 25.11 percent, from $314.418 million to $393.374 million while the export and import of computer software related services also rose by 24.69 percent, from $236.501 million to $294.887 million.

The exports of hardware consultancy services dropped by 77.77 percent from $1.831 million to $0.470 million whereas the exports of repair and maintenance services also declined by 69.98 percent from $1.329 million to $0.399 million.

In addition, the exports of other computer services rose by 94.23 percent from $257.961 million to $501.043 million.

Meanwhile, the export of information services during the period under review also increased by 72.99 percent by going up from $ 1.740 million to $3.010 million.

Among the information services, the exports of news agency services increased by 84.48 percent, from $ 0.889 million to $1.640 million whereas the exports of other information services also increased by 60.99 percent, from $ 0.851 million to $1.370 million.

The export of telecommunication services also witnessed an increase of 33.38 percent as these went up from $239.170 million to $319.010 million during the financial year under review, the data revealed.

Among the telecommunication services, the export of call centre services increased by 16.83 percent during the period as its exports increased from $90.183 million to $105.363 million whereas the export of other telecommunication services also increased by 43.40 percent, from $148.987 million to $213.647 million during the period under review, the PBS data revealed.