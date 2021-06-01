Europe, Asia markets waver as traders await fresh catalysts

Investors in Europe and Asia on Monday struggled to build on last week’s gains as profit-takers stepped in while awaiting the next buying catalyst, with eyes on the upcoming release of key US jobs data.

Still, despite worries that the expected surge in economic activity this year will send prices soaring and force central banks to tighten monetary policy, a forecast-beating jump in a closely watched US inflation gauge was taken in stride.

The calm reaction marked a change from recent times, with benchmark 10-year Treasury yields, a key gauge of future interest rates, inching down slightly.

All three main US indexes ended Friday with small gains, though Asia fluctuated.

Tokyo, Hong Kong, Sydney, Singapore and Manila dipped but there were gains in Shanghai, Seoul, Mumbai, Taipei, Jakarta, Bangkok and Wellington.

There was little reaction to figures indicating growth in China’s factory activity slowed slightly in May.

Paris was flat in midday trade while Frankfurt dipped. London and Wall Street were closed for holidays.

Focus is now on the release of US jobs figures this week, which will provide a fresh update on the state of the world’s top economy as it emerges from last year’s pandemic-induced collapse.

Meanwhile, the OECD raised its global growth forecast for this year but warned that “too many headwinds persist” as not enough Covid vaccines are reaching emerging economies. It said it saw expansion of 5.8 percent, up from a previous estimate of 5.6 percent.

Patrik Schowitz of JP Morgan Asset Management said: “It still feels like a market looking for direction in the face of uncertainty around the interplay between much-feared inflation and much-hoped-for growth recovery.

“There still seems an extended growth runway ahead as further regions around the globe get the Covid and vaccination situation under control — nothing we’re seeing is really challenging that expectation, although it will take time, especially across some of the major emerging market economies.”