OECD sees higher world GDP growth but fears ‘headwinds’

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) raised its 2021 global GDP growth forecast Monday, but warned that “too many headwinds persist” as not enough Covid vaccines are reaching emerging economies and markets worry about inflation.

The world economy will expand by 5.8 percent this year, the highest since 1973 and up from a previous estimate of 5.6 percent, the Paris-based Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development said in a report. Most economies should return to their 2019, pre-pandemic levels next year, the OECD said. This follows a massive global recession last year that was caused by lockdowns and travel curbs imposed by governments to slow the spread of Covid-19.