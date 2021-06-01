ECO parliamentary assembly conference starts today

The two-day second general conference of the parliamentary assembly of Economic Cooperation Organisation (ECO) will begin in Islamabad on Tuesday (today). Speakers and parliamentarians from Pakistan, Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Turkey and Uzbekistan will attend the event.

The conference will discuss an array of topics revolving around its theme “Promoting Parliamentary Partnership for Regional Integration.” In addition, the participants will also hold bilateral meetings to discuss the prospects of enhancing cooperation at governmental and parliamentary levels. Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Dr Arif Alvi are likely to grace the opening or closing ceremonies. The conference, being hosted by the National Assembly of Pakistan, would have meetings of women parliamentarians, breakout sessions and panel discussions for two days.













