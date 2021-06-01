Maya returns to social media to update fans about health

Maya Ali, who has been noticeably absent from social media since Eid, save for one post, has returned to update fans about her health after reports of her hospitalization.

Maya, whose health reportedly deteriorated in the last week, shared a series of photos on Instagram with a special caption that read, “Muddat hui k app ne dekha nahi mujhe, muddat k baad app se dekha na jaaye ga…

Maya Ali then went on to share with fans and followers that she is feeling “much better.”

News of Maya’s deteriorating health was earlier corroborated online by designer Faiza Saqlain, who shared a picture of her in a hospital gown and a mask with the caption, “Get well soon.”

“Thank you all for the prayers, love, and wishes. Couldn’t ask for better fans, who were right there for me,” said the Pehli Si Muhabbat star.

Maya Ali also reminded fans to not miss the latest episode of ARY Digital’s Pehli Si Muhabbat, in which she stars alongside Sheheryar Munawar.