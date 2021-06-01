Mahira chooses between Sahir Lodhi and Shahrukh Khan

The very talented and ever gorgeous Mahira Khan recently appeared in an interview “Choti Car Bara Star” with “Sarah Ajmal”.

In an interview, Mahira Khan talked about a lot of things including career, personal choices and industry related myths.

During the show, the host asked Mahira an interesting question about who Mahira Khan like the most, Sahir Lodhi or Shah Rukh Khan.

Replying to this, Mahira said that she does not like Shah Rukh Khan but Pakistan’s well-known host, actor director, and singer Sahir Lodhi. She preferred Sahir Lodhi over SRK. She paused for a while and then said “Sahir Lodhi”.

The host was just as surprised as we are but her reaction was rather rude.

She asked Mahira to ‘get out’ of her car and it seemed that she didn’t like it, but it was just a joke she was teasing Mahira. After a while she said that Sahir Lodhi is ‘brilliant host’ but SRK is her love so she can’t categorise him.