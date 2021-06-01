My father passed away from COVID: Sarah Khan

Pakistani actor Sarah Khan revealed the cause of her father’s death earlier in December, sharing that he had contracted COVID-19.

Sarah shared the saddening news during a morning show appearance recently. When asked whether she spent Eid-ul-Fitr with in-laws, the Tumhare Hain actor said, “We were unable to visit them because of the coronavirus pandemic. My father has recently died of corona so we are trying to not interact with the elderly.”

She also revealed that she, along with her husband Falak Shabir, sister Noor Zafar, and her brother had also tested positive.

“We caught COVID from our father… I, my husband, and my siblings were all COVID positive when my father passed away and we all had different symptoms,” shared Sarah.

Sarah Khan went on to explain that she suffered from severe headaches while her brother was mostly asymptomatic. Sarah added that owing to their immunity, all others were able to fight the virus but her elderly father who was 70+ years old succumbed to it.