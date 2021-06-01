Kokrak holds off Spieth to capture PGA Colonial crown

WASHINGTON: Jason Kokrak held off home-region hero Jordan Spieth down the final holes Sunday to win the US PGA Tour Charles Schwab Challenge by two strokes. The 36-year-old American fired a level par 70 in Sunday’s final round to finish 72 holes on 14-under 266 at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas. Kokrak stumbled with bogeys at the par-4 15th and par-3 16th but closed with back-to-back pars to deny Spieth, who had ended a four-year win drought last month at the Texas Open. “They were definitely rooting for the guy next to me,” Kokrak said of Spieth, who hails from nearby Dallas. “We had a little ebb and flow. Grinded it out. Kept patient. Didn’t finish the way I wanted to but got the win.” Kokrak, who claimed his first US PGA title last October at the CJ Cup at Shadow Creek, became the season’s third multiple winner after reigning US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau and 2009 British Open winner Stewart Cink. Spieth, a three-time major winner who won at Colonial in 2016, had cheers but stumbled to a final-round 73 on a course where only silence greeted players last year. The event was the first played in 2020 after a three-month Covid-19 hiatus and spectators were not allowed.













