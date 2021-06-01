Peace in South Asia hinges on resolution of long-standing issues: COAS

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that peace and stability of South Asia are dependent on the resolution of long-standing issues in the region.

He made the remarks while addressing officers and faculty of Command & Staff College in Quetta, a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Monday. The COAS address to staff course-2020/21 focused on professional matters, internal and external security situation and matters concerning regional security environment, it added.

During the address, General Bajwa emphasised Pakistan’s resolve and determination to confront the global phenomenon of terrorism by adopting a national approach. “The COAS said that the future of enduring peace and stability in South Asia hinges on the ability to resolve long-pending issues within the region. This can be complemented through meaningful international support and will to take on complex challenges,” the ISPR said.

Focusing on the Covid-19 pandemic, Gen Qamar said that the Pakistan Army along with other state institutions will do all to mitigate the challenges faced by the people of Pakistan. “Only a cohesive national effort shall take Pakistan to progress and prosperity,” the ISPR quoted the COAS as saying.

Earlier on arrival in Quetta, the army chief was received by Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali, Commander Quetta Corps, and Major General Amer Ahsan Nawaz, Commandant Command and Staff College.