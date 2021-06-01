Court dismisses bail plea of accused in Mayra Zulfiqar murder case

A sessions court on Monday dismissed a bail plea of key accused Zahir Jadoon in the murder case of 26-year-old British-Pakistani Mayra Zulfiqar.

The court dismissed the bail application as withdrawn. A counsel for the accused stated that his client had been arrested by the police, due to which the application for interim bail has become infructuous.

He requested the court to allow him to withdraw the application.

Zahir Jadoon, in a statement he gave to the police, confessed to his involvement in the Mayra Zulfiqar murder case.

“I had a brawl with Mayra when she was intoxicated,” the accused said in the confessional statement. “I murdered Mayra Zulfiqar on the morning of May 3 and her housemate Iqra had knowledge of it.”

The woman, a British national, was found dead in a house in Lahore’s DHA Phase V on May 3. Mayra Zulfiqar had come to Pakistan two months back and had been living with a friend in the house.

According to the FIR, registered on the complaint of the woman’s uncle, she was murdered after Mayra Zulfiqar refused to marry one of the suspects named in the FIR. The police said the victim would blackmail Jadoon using his videos. Having become sick of her blackmailing, the accused orchestrated a plan to rub out her, they added. The accused fled to Islamabad after murdering her.