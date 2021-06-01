Abrar ul Haq urges people to come forward to help Palestinians

The Pakistan Red Crescent Society is trying its best to help the victims of Gaza and will continue its struggle along with the government of Pakistan till the last wounded Palestinian recovers completely, said PRCS Chairman Abrar ul Haq while addressing a press conference at the National Headquarters.

“If I had to go from house to house to ask for donations for our Palestinian brothers, I am ready for this even. I will do my best to heal the wounds of the Palestinians,” he said. He expressed thanks to President Dr. Arif Alvi for trusting the PRCS and instructing it to take part in relief work. Abrar-ul-Haq appealed to the nation to send cash donations to the PRCS to help the victims of Gaza. “Pharmaceutical companies must donate medicines for Gaza … we are sending tents, oil stoves, blankets, household necessities and medicines in the first consignment,” he announced.

Regarding the Red Cross Red Crescent Movement, Abrar-ul-Haq said that it is the largest organization in the world, which has its presence in 194 countries and reaches out to the victims of natural as well as man-made disasters anywhere in the world. “The situation in Gaza is alarming. Thousands of homes have been destroyed, hospital buildings and schools are in ruins. In such a situation, it is necessary to help the Palestinians and rehabilitate their infrastructure,” he said, and once again called on donors and the nation to donate for the people suffering due to Gaza conflict.

Speaking at the press conference, Ambassador of Palestine Ahmed Rabbie, while praising the Government of Pakistan, the Pakistani nation and the aid agencies, said that the Palestinian people are facing huge difficulties. “We are in dire need of medical facilities,” he said, and termed the recent initiatives of the Pakistan Red Crescent Society as enviable. “We all have a duty to help the Muslims of Gaza, our team of doctors, nurses and paramedics are fully prepared, we want to provide full medical assistance to the brothers of Gaza,” said Dr. Javed Akram, Vice Chancellor, University of Health Sciences. On the occasion, he also presented a symbolic key of ambulance to the PRCS chairman. Ambassador of Palestine Ahmed Rabbie and Israr-ul-Haq from Sahara Foundation were also present on the occasion. A memorandum of understanding was also signed on the occasion.