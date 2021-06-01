Maize-soybean strip intercropping to bring ‘green revolution’ in Pakistan

Maize-soybean strip intercropping technology will bring about a new ‘Green Revolution’ for the production of maize and soybean in Pakistan on less water, land and fertilizer.

This was stated by oilseed experts from Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC), National Research Agricultural Center (NARC), Ayub Agriculture Research Institute (AARI) and Pakistan Oilseed Development Board (PODB) during their visit to the demonstrative plots in Bahawalpur.

According to China Economic Net (CEN), after checking the soybean plants, “it’s amazing to see so many pods on soybean plants. The technology has great potential to increase crop yields and the total crop area, which will be beneficial to our farmers,” said the experts.

Maize-soybean strip intercropping technology, developed by Prof. Yang Wenyu at Sichuan Agricultural University (SAU), is being applied to 100 acres of land in Pakistan this season. Managing all these crops well on a national scale, which surprised the experts, is not easy, but Muhammad Ali Raza, post-doc at SAU who is promoting the technology in Pakistan, is doing a good job. “That’s because I’ve got professional training at Sichuan Agricultural University, and my professor Yang Wenyu, my university, Dr. Gu Wenliang, Agricultural Commissioner at the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan, have been supporting me a lot,” Muhammad Ali Raza said with confidence and gratitude.

In answer to the experts’ inquiry about why this technology is so pivotal for future soybean production in Pakistan, “because in our country we are not growing soybeans due to many reasons, while this technology gives us two kind of crops at one time on the expense of one crop. We believe our technology is the only possible way to increase soybean production area in Pakistan,” Muhammad Ali Raza said. “You know yesterday soybean’s price went up by 168%. It’s a crucial time to revitalize Pakistan’s soybean production now,” Muhammad Ali Raza told CEN. The technology from China may perform better in Pakistan than in its home country. “In Pakistan we are getting more sunlight, which is important for soybean’s growth,” Muhammad Ali Raza said.

“This technology is like a gift for our country at the special occasion of the 70th anniversary of the establishment of Pakistan-China diplomatic ties. We are sincerely grateful to professors at Sichuan Agricultural University for giving Pakistan this technology,” the experts further said.

Furthermore, they expressed willingness to work together to promote the technology in Pakistan and provide support in importing machinery, herbicides and seeds from China.

Dr. Muhammad Asim, Principal Scientist and National Coordinator (Biotechnology) at PARC, Dr. Faisal Sohail Fateh, Principal Scientist at NARC, Hafiz Saad Bin Mustafa, Scientist at Directorate of Oilseeds, Ayub Agriculture Research Institute (AARI), Dr. Ejaz ul Hasan, Scientist at Directorate of Oilseeds, AARI, Muhammad Iftikhar, Deputy Director at Pakistan Oilseed Development Board (PODB), and Muhammad Ashraf from Pakistan Oilseed Development Board were among the representatives.