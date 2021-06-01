Nursing students demand holding of exam in Larkana

The members of All Sindh Nursing Students held a protest demonstration at Jinnah Bagh on Monday demanding the authorities to hold an annual examination of their second year which has been pending since last year.

They were holding placards in their hands and chanted slogans in favour of their just demands. Students Kamran Tuino, Danish Tunio, Salman Gadhi and others alleged that they were enrolled as second year nursing course students in 2018 and their diploma is of three years, they complained that so far the authorities have only held first year exam, despite passage of three long years which is unjust and can be termed as negligence on the part of the relevant health department authorities.

They said their future is hanging in the balance due to an uncalled for delay in the exam, and demanded holding of exams so that their future could be saved.

Meanwhile, on inquiry it was revealed that out of 145 sanctioned posts of Staff Nurses (BPS-16), 107 are filled at the Chandka Medical College Hospital (CMCH) and 35 are vacant.

Out of these 145 posts as many as105 are occupied by male staff nurses and only 40 by females. 10 posts were upgraded to BPS-17 but not a single has so far been promoted after nurses’ recent protests across the province for seeking their service structure. Non-filling of vacant posts have added to the miseries of the poor patients as indoor healthcare service continues to decline and poverty-stricken patients face hardships in getting proper medical treatment and required facilities