We will win the AJK election: Bilawal Bhutto

Leaders of Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) called on Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday and briefed him about political situation in the Valley.

Those who called on Chairman PPP at Bilawal House Islamabad including President PPP AJK Latif Akbar and opposition leader of AJK Assembly Chaudhry Yasin. Former Prime Minister, Raja Pervez Ashraf was also present on the occasion.

The PPP AJK leaders informed the Chairman PPP that the workers of the party are determined to win the coming elections.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the PTI federal government wants to postpone AJK elections as it has failed to get candidates for elections. He said that AJK is a stronghold of the PPP.

Chairman PPP directed to run a full-fledged campaign for free and fair elections in AJK. He said that the PPP candidates will win the elections in AJK by a huge margin.