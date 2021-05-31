Fawad says 82% loan from IMF borrowed by PPP, PMLN

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Monday termed statements of Pakistan Muslim League-N President Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto regarding IMF programme ‘shocking’ and ‘hypocritical.’

In a statement, he said that 82 percent loan payable to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) till date was borrowed by PPP and PMLN in their successive tenures. Responding to Shehbaz Sharif and Bilawal Bhutto’s statements, he said that Pakistan had borrowed $13.79 billion so far from the IMF, out of which 47 percent was borrowed by the PPP and 35 percent by the PMLN.

The federal minister said that all the other governments had borrowed only 18 percent of the total loan from the International Monetary Fund. He advised both the leaders to check the record before issuing such ‘misleading’ statements to avoid embarrassment.