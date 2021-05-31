Ahmad Ali Butt received his first COVID vaccine

Pakistani actor and comedian Ahmad Ali Butt received his first jab of the COVID vaccine.

The Punjab Nahi Jaungi actor took to Instagram and shared this news with his fans. He got vaccinated at Hameed Latif hospital.

He posted a series of photos where he shared a picture of himself getting the jab and wrote in the caption, “Got vaccinated!”

Ahmad Ali Butt also thanked the hospital for the swift and professional process for the vaccine.

Many fans poured praising messages and wished him well.