Talk of the capital: Hamid Mir’s show off air

As was being expected, the popular talk show of journalist Hamid Mir has been taken air off.

Hamid Mir himself broke the news as if he himself was expecting the ban. He said nothing such a ban was new for him as he was banned twice in the past too.

He tweeted:

Hamid Mir has survived an assassination attempt in the past.

Several journalists stepped forward to show solidarity with Hamid Mir. Asma Sherazi, the host of a TV talk show, said the channel management must clarify their position.

 

Owais Mangalwala pointed out the reason behind the ban. He said Hamid Mir’s hard-hitting comment at a recent rally in support of journalist Asad Toor had raised many eyebrows.

The management of the channel where Hamid was employed for over a decade, has confirmed to media that anchorperson Hamid Mir will not be able to host ‘Capital Talk’ indefinitely.

According to Geo Administration sources, Hamid Mir has been sent on leave for a few days.

 

