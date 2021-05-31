Talk of the capital: Hamid Mir’s show off air

As was being expected, the popular talk show of journalist Hamid Mir has been taken air off.

Hamid Mir himself broke the news as if he himself was expecting the ban. He said nothing such a ban was new for him as he was banned twice in the past too.

He tweeted:

Nothing new for me.I was banned twice in the past.Lost jobs twice.Survived assassination attempts but cannot stop raising voice for the rights given in the constitution.This time I m ready for any consequences and ready to go at any extent because they are threatening my family. https://t.co/82y1WdrP5S — Hamid Mir (@HamidMirPAK) May 31, 2021

Hamid Mir has survived an assassination attempt in the past.

Several journalists stepped forward to show solidarity with Hamid Mir. Asma Sherazi, the host of a TV talk show, said the channel management must clarify their position.

If @HamidMirPAK is taken off air or banned from doing program on #GeoNews, more fingers will point towards the powerful establishment & the government while resounding the “words that he said”. Journalists of Pak stand with #HamidMir #Geo management must clarify its position. — Asma Shirazi (@asmashirazi) May 31, 2021

Owais Mangalwala pointed out the reason behind the ban. He said Hamid Mir’s hard-hitting comment at a recent rally in support of journalist Asad Toor had raised many eyebrows.

News sources confirming that senior journalist Mr. @HamidMirPAK will not be doing his show Capital Talk. The reason may be his recent comments during a protest. How do you see this decision by his organisation? — Ovais Mangalwala (@ovaismangalwala) May 31, 2021

The management of the channel where Hamid was employed for over a decade, has confirmed to media that anchorperson Hamid Mir will not be able to host ‘Capital Talk’ indefinitely.

According to Geo Administration sources, Hamid Mir has been sent on leave for a few days.