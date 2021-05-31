Daily Times

Your right to know Monday, May 31, 2021


Cryptos recover but BTC, ETH far away from last highs

Agencies

Crypto market recovered to some extent on Sunday after all major digital currencies witnessed a major correction in the past two weeks. As of 1325 GMT, bitcoin, the world’s biggest cryptocurrency, gained 3.07 percent to reach $35,736. With this increase in price, the market capitalisation of the BTC has reached $669 billion. Likewise, ethereum (ETH) gained 1.09 percent to reach $2,404. With this increase in price, the market capitalisation of ETH has reached $279 billion. Similarly, XRP gained 3.35 percent to reach $0.879. The market capitalisation of XRP stands at $87.9 billion after this increase. Furthermore, Cardano (ADA) price reached $1.65 with a 16.42 percent increase in its price. Its market capitalisation has reached $53 billion with this increase. Similarly, dogecoin (Doge) gained 1.49 percent to reach $0.302. With this increase in price, the market capitalisation of Doge reached $39.1 billion. Bitcoin (BTC) witnessed a major correction in the past two weeks as fell from its all-time high of $64,863 in the previous month to currently where it trades at around $35,736. It hit a low of $30,681 on May 19, reflecting a fall of more than 50 percent compared to its all-time high a month ago.

