Cryptos recover but BTC, ETH far away from last highs

Crypto market recovered to some extent on Sunday after all major digital currencies witnessed a major correction in the past two weeks. As of 1325 GMT, bitcoin, the world’s biggest cryptocurrency, gained 3.07 percent to reach $35,736. With this increase in price, the market capitalisation of the BTC has reached $669 billion. Likewise, ethereum (ETH) gained 1.09 percent to reach $2,404. With this increase in price, the market capitalisation of ETH has reached $279 billion. Similarly, XRP gained 3.35 percent to reach $0.879. The market capitalisation of XRP stands at $87.9 billion after this increase. Furthermore, Cardano (ADA) price reached $1.65 with a 16.42 percent increase in its price. Its market capitalisation has reached $53 billion with this increase. Similarly, dogecoin (Doge) gained 1.49 percent to reach $0.302. With this increase in price, the market capitalisation of Doge reached $39.1 billion. Bitcoin (BTC) witnessed a major correction in the past two weeks as fell from its all-time high of $64,863 in the previous month to currently where it trades at around $35,736. It hit a low of $30,681 on May 19, reflecting a fall of more than 50 percent compared to its all-time high a month ago.













