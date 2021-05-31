Cars sale, production increases 48.45 and 36.36% respectively in 10 months

The sale and production of cars witnessed an increase of 48.45 and 36.36 percent respectively during the first ten months of financial year 2020-21 as compared to corresponding period of last year.

During the period under review, as many as 126,679 cars were sold against the sale of 85,330 units while the production of cars increased from 88,628 units to 120,855 units, showing growth of 48.45 and 36.36 percent respectively, according to Pakistan Automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA).

Among cars, 20,869 units of Honda cars were sold during April this year as compared to the sale of 11,989 units last year, thus showing a jump of 74.06 percent while Suzuki Swift’s sale surged by 34.17 percent as its sale increased to 2,077 units from 1,548 units in April 2020.

Toyota Corolla cars’ sale however witnessed a decrease of 28.64 percent from 20,991 units during last year to 14,979 units in same period under review whereas the newly launched Toyota Yaris also decreased by 21.61 percent as its sale down from 3,317 units in March 2021 to 2,600 units in April 2021.

Similarly, the sale of Hyundai Elantra however witnessed an increase of 508.69percent as it sale rose from 46 units in March 2021 to 280 units in April 2021 while the Sale of Suzuki Cultus also increased to 13,420 units in the month under review whereas during same period last year, the sale was recorded at 10,555 units.

Meanwhile, the sale of Suzuki Wagon R witnessed a sharp increase to 1,447 units from 1,259 units in April last year. Suzuki Alto also witnessed a sharp increase as it went up from 27,956 units in April 2020 to 33,129 units in the same month of the current year.

On the other hand, the production of Honda cars went up by 83.64 percent from 11,188 units to 20,546 units whereas the production of Suzuki Swift also rose by 40.47 percent from 1,292 units to 1,815 units during ten months of FY 2020-21.

The production of Toyota Corolla decline from 21,240 units to 14,946 units, showing decreased of 29.63 percent while the newly launched Toyota Yaris also decreased by 22.36 percent as its production down from 3,353 units in March 2021 to 2,603 units in April 2021, it added.

The production of Suzuki Cultus however increased from 10,312 units to 12,970 units, witnessing an increase of 25.77 percent while the production of Suzuki Wagon-R witnessed a jump of 38.07 percent from 6,991 units to 9,653 units.

Meanwhile, the production of Suzuki Bolan increased by 77.28 percent from 4,151 units to 7,359 units while the production of Suzuki Alto also decreased by 13.76 percent from 33,454 units to 28,849 units during July-April (2020-21).