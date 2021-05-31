PSL to use tracking device to keep players in check

LAHORE: Pakistan Super League is gearing up to resume its suspended T20 operation in the United Arab Emirates from first week of June with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) planning to use GPS fob tracking devices in order to keep a close watch on players. Every individual player will be tagged with a tracking device and any breach it will trigger a beep. It shows the seriousness of the organisers to make the event foolproof. The PSL was suspended in February this year after COVID-19 cases emerged in the bio-secure environment in Karachi.

However, apart from the stringent bio-secure measures, the league and teams will be opting for coconut water, ice collars and vests as well as more breaks to deal with the testing conditions. . “We have a strategy to use coconut water as much as we can to maintain body temperature. We need to keep the boys hydrated and avoid the risk of cramping. Since most of the games will be played at night, we are not worried about heat strokes,” Mohammad Akram, Peshawar Zalmi director, was quoted as saying by the media. “It’s more about how we combat the humidity. Hence, the use of coconut water helps us against the risk of losing electrolytes from the body. I am not sure if more than two or three extra breaks are feasible in between the innings but we plan to supply coconut water at the boundary especially for the bowlers,” he added.

Lahore Qalandars coach Aqib Javed who also coached UAE said: “The conditions in Abu Dhabi will not be a serious problem for players. Since most of the matches will be played in the evenings and players are fit enough to go through this.” The franchises are investing in ice vests for their players to wear on the field and there has been talk of using lighter material for team kits. A bigger concern is Covid-19 and controlling its spread. The PCB has created three bubbles for the league. Bubble A is for players, support staff, match officials, hotel staff and PCB officials. Bubble B is for the broadcast production crew and key event management personnel. It is at a hotel different from Bubble A. Bubble C is for accommodating the groundstaff.