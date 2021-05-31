POA appoints Brig Zaheer as chef de mission of Pakistan contingent

LAHORE: The Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) has appointed Brig Zaheer Akhtar, who is also POA Vice President, as chef de mission of Pakistan Contingent for the 32nd Summer Olympic Games to be held from July 23 to August 08, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. “POA President Lt Gen (r) Syed Arif Hasan has nominates Brig Zaheer Akhtar as chef de mission of the Pakistan contingent for the Tokyo Olympics Games,” said POA Secretary General Muhammad Khalid Mahmood on Sunday. “Under the directions of the POA President, Brig Zaheer held the first meeting on Saturday at the Olympic House Lahore with the concerned national sports federations, departments, organisations, officials and coaches of the respective sports,” Khalid added. He said the preparation, training and traveling plan of each participating sport was discussed in detail. The COVID-19 countermeasures guidelines of the Tokyo 2020 Organising committee for the participants of the Games were shared with all participants. “The participants showed strong commitment to be part of a safe and secure Olympic Games,” he added. Syed Arif also graced this important meeting with his presence. He advised the participants for compliance of COVID-19 countermeasures for the safe and secure journey and participation in the Olympic Games for everyone.













