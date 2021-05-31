West Indies return to full training as players test negative for COVID-19

ST LUCIA: West Indies’ 30-member squad for the preparatory camp in St Lucia, ahead of the two-match home Test series against South Africa, has returned to full training after all players tested negative for Covid-19 on Thursday. The players trained in two groups and had team sessions on Friday and Saturday. Earlier, the players were forced to train in smaller groups after fast bowler Marquino Mindley tested positive on May 22. On Thursday, Mindley too tested negative. He is asymptomatic but requires one more negative PCR test before re-joining the squad. The rest of the players are set to take part in a “Best vs Best” four-day match, beginning on Monday, which head coach Phil Simmons sees as an opportunity to fine-tune his plans for the Test series. “I am happy that we are back to full training,” Simmons said. “We are happy with the preparations up to this point and everyone is fully aware of what is required. Yes, we had four good Test matches vs Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, but at the same time, people need to know that their position is not guaranteed unless they continue to play well. Guys who are out, need to show that they want to get back in by doing well in these games. So, it is a benefit to every one of us.” Earlier this year, West Indies beat Bangladesh 2-0 away before drawing the two-match home Test series against Sri Lanka 0-0. Now in a bumper home season, they are scheduled to host South Africa, followed by Australia and Pakistan.













