Mel B says late dad is ‘looking down’ on her as she celebrates 46th birthday with daughters

Mel B is celebrating her 46th birthday with all three of her daughters by her side. The Spice Girl said in an Instagram post on Saturday that she didn’t “really like” her birthdate of 29 May as it comes one day after the birthday of her late father Martin Brown, who died in March 2017 following a five year battle with myeloma cancer. However, she added that she felt he was “looking down” on her. “Oh yeh it’s ma birthday!!!” she wrote. “Anyone who no’s me no’s (sic) I don’t really like this day one of the reasons being it’s my dads birthday the day before mine god rest his soul, but I feel he is looking down on me smiling as I have THE best birthday gifts today ever being surrounded by family and my 3 baby girls that are my world. “Thank you for all your birthday messages it really does mean ALOT now I’m off to go spend time with my nearest and dearest #greatful #familytime #birthday #bighair #raisingstrongwomen #lifeisgood.”













