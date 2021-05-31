Irsa members find no bungling in Punjab water data claim

The members of Indus River System Authority from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan have inspected Punjab canals and barrages in the wake of undue water share allegations against the province by Sindh and found no irregularity in the data provided by the Punjab officials.

Irsa members from KP and Balochistan on Sunday conducted a surprise raid of Punjab’s canals and barrages to assuage the veracity of data provided by Punjab regarding the inflow and outflow of water from these barrages.

The Irsa members from two small provinces checked the water flow on four big canals and two barrages in Punjab and reposed confidence in the fair apportionment of water.

They observed that on Chashma barrage, 90,000 cusecs water was flowing. They also checked the inflow and outflow of water at the Jinnah barrage. They found that the water data was perfectly correct.

Impartial experts checked water statistics at CRBC, CJ Link Canal. They also assessed the quantity of water being given to Thal canal and the Atomic Energy Commission.

They inspected the Sindh river water inflow and outflow at Kalabagh and also examined the water regulation system.

They observed 4,500 cusecs water flow at CRBC canal, 1,000 cusecs at CJ Link and 990 cusecs at Greater Thal canal.

The Irsa members observed that 2,500 water was being supplied to Atomic Energy, but they found that water being given to Atomic Energy Commission was coming back in the same quantity.

The experts will dispatch their report to Irsa.