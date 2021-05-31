Intending Hajj pilgrims asked not to book their slots till announced

The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has asked the intending pilgrims not to book their slot for the upcoming hajj pilgrimage before announcement of Hajj Policy by the ministry. A spokesman of the ministry said in a statement that some unscrupulous elements could inflict pecuniary losses to the intending pilgrims by wrongly promising them the share from the hajj quota, which ironically they do not have right now as the Saudi government has not yet announced the quota for any country for the upcoming hajj pilgrimage. He said strict action would be taken against the elements trying to deceive the people. The spokesman asked the intending pilgrims to remain cautious and wait for the hajj policy announcement as such bookings shall be treated illegal before the ministry’s announcement. He said the ministry would announce Hajj Policy on receiving hajj quota from the Saudi government. On receiving the quota, he said the ministry will display the list of quota holder registered hajj group organizers ( HGOs) on its website for information of the people. He urged the people to contact the ministry’s hajj helpline 051-9205696; 051-9216980-82 for any assistance or complaint.













