Pakistan mandated to host World Environment Day for its leading role

Pakistan despite being the least contributor to global greenhouse gases emissions has been bearing the burden of erratic natural disasters and environmental degradation whereas its initiative to host World Environment Day was it’s recognition as international leader in Nature Based Solution and Ecosystem Restoration Initiative.

The country has been persistently among the top ten countries facing adverse impacts of climate change in terms of recurring natural calamities and increased vulnerability due to climate change, said a global environmental watchdog German Watch.

The government of Pakistan has achieved promising milestones with regards to nature conservation, climate action and community development along with gender inclusive strategies within it’s available limited resources providing equal opportunities to women of the most vulnerable areas facing environmental degradation.

To showcase its nature based solutions and novel ecosystem restoration, it has announced it will host World Environment Day 2021 in partnership with UN Environment Programme (UNEP) on June 5, 2021.

The UNEP approached Pakistan for hosting the UN Environment Day 2021 in recognition of the Prime Minister’s speech during the high ambition coalition of Convention on Biodiversity (CBD) and United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

The UN agency offered the honor considering Pakistan’s global recognition as an international leader in Nature Based Solution and Ecosystem Restoration initiatives like Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Plantation, and Protected Area Initiative.

This year’s theme of World Environment Day will be ‘ecosystem restoration’ with focus on resetting our relationship with nature.

It will also mark the formal launch of the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration 2021 – 2030. Hosting of “World Environment Day” in Pakistan will bring positive projections for the country providing an opportunity to highlight its commitment and achievement on a global scale to showcase its climate change and environmental protection activities.

The major initiatives for ecosystem restoration taken by the government to mitigate the effects of environmental degradation include 12 different interventions ranging from the Prime Minister’s flagship Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Programme (TBTTP), Green Economic Stimulus to National Adaptation Plan and Clean Green Index and Champions project.

The TBTTP project was built on the highly successful initiative of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa or KP’s Billion Trees Afforestation Project (BTAP).

The outcomes of BTAP have been duly acknowledged by World Economic Forum, United Nations Environment Programme, Bonn Challenge and other international bodies and fora.

Following the success and confirmation by the independent monitors, the Government of Pakistan decided to set a goal of 10 Billion Tree Plantation across the country.

This wider project is expected to deliver dividends in preserving atmospheric health, reducing greenhouse gas effects, lowering cases of random floods, lowering rains, droughts and enhancing other biodiversity supportive actions.

For 2019-20; the TBTTP has generated a minimum of 65,000 jobs which were planned to be scaled- up to 200,000 by December 2020. Green Stimulus is helping Pakistan to build back green while creating value chains and providing many jobs for spurring the economy in post pandemic downturn.

Prime Minister Imran Khan launched “Protected Area Initiative or PAI” to develop 15 model Protected Areas across the country to conserve over 7295.549 Sq km of land area as well as Green Stimulus creation of over 5,500 jobs. Under the PAI, local communities were given daily waged jobs whereas a National Park Service to ensure proper monitoring and management was also underway.

Pakistan in the recent development was partnering with the World Bank to explore and formulate Natural Capital Account (NCA) of protected areas that can provide detailed statistics for better management of the economy.

The outcome will help the government design the evidence-based national forest policy and plans, improve institutional framework and help design and monitor strategies for implementing SDG 15, SDG 7, SDG 12, SDG 6 and SDG 13. Under the Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and Forest Degradation (REDD+) participation initiative a Readiness Preparation Proposal (R-PP) was being implemented in Pakistan since July 2015. Pakistan was awarded the grant through a competitive process by Forest Carbon Partnership Facility (FCPF) of the World Bank.

The Forest Reference Emission Level (FREL) of Pakistan has been submitted to UNFCCC which the forum praised as a more technically and scientifically sound study document as compared to India. “Clean Green Pakistan Movement” has been launched with a vision to drive a nationwide movement by the people of Pakistan for a clean and green environment for all citizens of the country.

A “Clean-Green Cities Index” has been initiated to trigger a shift towards improved urban lifestyle through effective waste management, sanitation and urban forestry. “Under Clean Green Pakistan Index and Champions Programme over 120,000 volunteers registered as Clean Green Champions.” Pakistan has also launched the Ecosystem Restoration Initiative (ESRI) for facilitating transition towards environmentally resilient Pakistan by mainstreaming adaptation and mitigation through ecologically targeted initiatives covering afforestation, biodiversity conservation, enabling and enhancing policy environment consistent with the objectives outlined in Pakistan’s Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC); and attaining Land Degradation Neutrality (LDN) by restoring at least 30 percent of degraded forest, 5 percent of degraded cropland, six percent of degraded grassland (rangeland) and 10 percent of degraded wetlands in Pakistan by 2030.