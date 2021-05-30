Van plunges into river leaving 8 dead in Chitral

At Least eight passengers lost their lives when a passenger van plunged into Yarkhun River of Chitral in the wee hours of Sunday. Rescue 1122 officials said the accident occurred when the driver lost control over the vehicle while crossing a bridge. More than10 passengers were boarded on the van among which two were rescued by locals, a private channel reported.

Rescue officials said the deceased were identified as Asrar Ahmed, Mrs Shehzad, Ejaz Wali, Sultan, Umeed Nabi, Mughal, Deedarudin and his wife.