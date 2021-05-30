PIA transports 500,000 doses of Sinovac vaccine to Pakistan from China

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA)’s special flight PK6852 on Sunday transported a batch of 500,000 doses of Sinovac vaccine from the Beijing Capital International Airport to Islamabad.

Last Sunday, a special flight PK 6853 had also transported a consignment of two million doses of Sinovac vaccine procured from China to fight the ongoing wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in Pakistan, Qadir Bux Sangi, PIA Country Manager for China told APP.

Pakistan has so far received over 13 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines comprising Sinopharm, Sinovac and CanSino procured from China including others through COVAX programme.

A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson has stated in a statement that China has always attached great importance to Pakistan’s demand for vaccines to help fight Covid-19 pandemic and carried out close cooperation with that country.

“Chinese vaccine manufacturers have cooperated with Pakistan in the development and production of vaccines from the very beginning and will continue to export vaccines to Pakistan,” he added. China and Pakistan are all weather strategic cooperative partners, adding, Since the outbreak of Covid-19, China and Pakistan have worked together to help each other and achieve positive results. It may be mentioned that Pakistani health authorities had launched a nationwide vaccination drive with around a million doses of Sinopharm vaccine donated by China, starting with older people and frontline healthcare workers, in March.

The drive began with a focus on the oldest people in the community, generally over the age of 80, and worked its way down. Initially, the government had to deal with vaccination hesitancy and a shortage of vaccine supplies and had limited shots for people aged 30 or over.