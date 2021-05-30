SC forms two larger, six regular benches for next week

Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed has constituted two larger benches and six regular benches at the principal seat Islamabad to hear a number of important cases during the next week, starting from Monday.

On Monday, a five-member larger bench headed by the Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Sardar Tariq Masood, Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan, Justice Mazahar Alam Khan Miankhel and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah will hear case petition filed by former Islamabad High Court judge Shaukat Aziz Siddiqi against the Federation seeking setting aside of report/opinion of Supreme Judicial Council and notification issued by Ministry of Law dated October 11, 2018. On Wednesday, a five-member larger bench headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice MAqbool Baqar, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah and Justice Munib Akhtar will hear service matters of different government employees. The first bench is composed of Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi while the second bench is of Justice Mushir Alam, Justice Sardar Tariq Masood and Justice Amin-Ud-Din Khan. The third bench is Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Munib Akhtar. Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Yahya Afridi will be members of the fourth bench, while the fifth bench will consist of Justice Maqbool Baqar and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed. The sixth bench will consist of Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah. The benches will hear many important cases including service and pension matters of government employees, educational institutions matters, labour cases, appeals against death sentences and life imprisonment, appeals against acquittal of accused in murder and corruption cases, bail appeals in NAB cases, election petitions of different politicians, appeal filed by Shafqat Wali, President Gilgit-Baltistan Supreme Appellate Court Bar Association seeking de-notification of illegal appointments made by the Supreme Appellate Court, Gilgit-Baltistan, petition filed by Khush Dil Khan Advocate, MPA, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Peshawar against the Provincial Government, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa regarding discriminatory allocation of funds by the provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to MPAs and MNAs, post-arrest bail plea filed by former Leader of Opposition in National Assembly Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah and NAB appeals seeking cancellation of bail of Syed Khursheed Shah’s family members. According to NAB on receipt of multiple complaints against the petitioner Syed Khurshid Ahmed Shah Member National Assembly, that he is richest man in the Sindh beyond his known sources of income, NAB conducted inquiry and investigation whereby collected the evidence against him and filed a Reference in NAB Court Sukkur.