AJK President described role of technology as vital to prevent spread of pandemics

The AJK President Sardar Masood Khan has said that the importance of new technologies in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic cannot be overlooked as these technologies have huge potential for detection, timely diagnosis, effective treatment, and future prevention of the COVID-19. Addressing a webinar on “Coronavirus and the role of technologies” organized by the computing and engineering department of the University of Kotli late Saturday, he said that though vaccines and medicines are being used to treat COVID- 19, major reliance has been on prevention, surveillance, and containment of the pandemic, AJK President office told media on Sunday. Enumerating the technologies being used to curb the viral spread of coronavirus, the State President said that geospatial technology, artificial intelligence (AI), big data, telemedicine, blockchain, 5G technology, smart applications, Internet of Medical Things (IoMT), robotics, and additive manufacturing are substantially important for COVID-19 detection, monitoring, diagnosing, screening, surveillance, mapping, tracking, and creating awareness about the pandemic.













