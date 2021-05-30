Campaign against security agencies unacceptable: Ashrafi

Special Aide to Prime Minister on Interfaith Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi has said that any nefarious campaign against the security agencies is unacceptable.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, he said that war on terrorism had been won by the army together with other institutions; otherwise, the situation would have been like that in Iraq and Syria. He said that criticism of security agencies without any proof was totally uncalled for and invalid. He said that the army sacrificed their lives against terrorists who wanted to target the media houses.

“If anyone uses derogatory language against institutions, the nation will suffer,” he said. About attacks on a social media journalist in Islamabad, he said that attackers would definitely be arrested. He said that the powers that were attacking Pakistan might have a different agenda, but the people were not with them. “If anyone tries to spread evil in Pakistan, we will not allow it,” he added.

Ashrafi said that religious and political parties on the issue of Palestine appreciated the government’s successful move in favour of the Palestinians. “The strength of our position is measured by the fact that Israel is shouting at Pakistan,” he added.

He said that the resolution presented by Pakistan at the forum of Islamic countries, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and United Nations, was commendable.

He made it clear that Pakistan stands with Palestinians till their independent Palestinian state is established. “We are standing with the Palestinians today and tomorrow,” he added.

Ashrafi said the people should adopt the policy of “Don’t leave your faith, and don’t touch others’ faith”, adding that Muslims, Christians, Sikhs and Hindus of the country would stand together against the statement of the enemy (Israel) against Pakistan.

He said that there was an ideal situation on inter-religious issues in the country, adding that he played his role for promotion of tolerance and peace.