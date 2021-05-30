PU extends admission date

The department of examination of the Punjab University has extended the date of online submission of admission forms and fee for Associate Degree Commerce Part-I & Part-II Annual Examination 2021. According to PU spokesman, the last date for receipt of online admission forms and fee for the Associate Degree Commerce Part-I & Part-II Annual Examination 2021 for regular, late college and private candidates is June 10, 2021 with single fee while the forms can be submitted with double fee from 11-6-2021 to 15-6-2021. Details are available at PU website www.pu.edu.pk.













