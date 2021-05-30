Daily Times

PU extends admission date

APP

The department of examination of the Punjab University has extended the date of online submission of admission forms and fee for Associate Degree Commerce Part-I & Part-II Annual Examination 2021. According to PU spokesman, the last date for receipt of online admission forms and fee for the Associate Degree Commerce Part-I & Part-II Annual Examination 2021 for regular, late college and private candidates is June 10, 2021 with single fee while the forms can be submitted with double fee from 11-6-2021 to 15-6-2021. Details are available at PU website www.pu.edu.pk.

