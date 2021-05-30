Daily Times

Monday, May 31, 2021


RCCI to organize National Health Summit on June 16

DNA

The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) is going to organize the National Health Summit on June 16 aiming to provide a platform to address challenges faced by developing countries like Pakistan for mass vaccination and bringing back trade and economic activities. RCCI President Mohammad Nasir Mirza, in a statement said that the summit will also help us to highlight the challenges of mass vaccination and related health services to address the challenges of the Covid-19. The Rawalpindi Chamber has been conducting an awareness campaign on the prevention of coronavirus from day one. Due to lack of awareness in our country, a large number of people have reservations or hesitation regarding Covid vaccines. We need a strong and aggressive awareness drive and use maximum resources to get everyone vaccinated as early as possible, he added.

