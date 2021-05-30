International Workshop on Tropical Medicine, Natural Product in June

Indonesian Institute of Science (LIPI) in collaboration with COMSTECH will organize an online international workshop on “Tropical medicine and Natural Products” on June 02 (Wednesday).

This workshop is divided into two sessions to discuss biodiversity exploration for traditional medicine and natural products, and natural products and industrial applications.

This will provide potential opportunities of collaboration between Organization of Islamic Countries (OIC) member states to conduct research related to tropical medicines and natural products for the treatment of communicable and non-communicable diseases.

Natural products from plants, marine organisms, and microorganisms, are the richest source of drug candidates.

Currently over 40% of clinically used drugs have natural origin. Nature is the sustainable source of biologically active molecules, and recent developments in chromatography and spectroscopic techniques made it possible to fully utilize their potential.

The aim of this workshop is to identify and explore the biodiversity potential of traditional medicine and natural products in health and disease management as well as to discuss most recent developments in this field, and to foster productive collaboration between the researchers in OIC member states.