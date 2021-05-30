World’s highest cold ‘Katpana Desert’ to become green forest under TBTTP

The adverse impacts of environmental degradation are badly affecting one of the largest glaciers of the World in Gilgit Baltistan to melt at an unprecedented pace where in order to mitigate glacial melting and habitat loss the government has initiated massive plantation in the highest cold desert Katpana to convert into a green forest helping reduce increasing temperature in the Northern Areas.

In order to meet this goal, the world’s highest and cold desert ‘Katpana Desert’ located in Pakistan’s scenic Skardu region is going to go green as 280,000 saplings have been planted in the Ten Billion Tree Tsunami (TBTTP) campaign under Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision of Clean Green Pakistan.

The aim behind planting trees in a desert is to turn barren lands from grey to green and contain the rising temperatures and environmental degradation in the region, informed APP an official of the 10 Billion Tree Tsunami Plantation project.