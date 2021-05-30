IRSA releases 191,300 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Sunday released 191,300 cusecs of water from various rim stations with an inflow of 205,600 cusecs. According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1401.99 feet, which was 17.99 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 78,300 and 70,000 cusecs respectively. The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1105.75 feet, which was 65.75 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 56,000 and 50,000 cusecs respectively. The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 84,000, 80,000 and 18,200 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 45,200 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 5,900 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.













