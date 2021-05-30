PDM’s infighting

Looks like PDM is headed for another dead end with all its tall claims remaining futile and for public consumption at best. It’s a well-known fact that Leader of the Opposition Shehbaz Sharif and PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif have frosty ties behind the scenes yet appear on the same page publicly.

Their recent press conference alongside PDM’s President Maulana Fazl ur Rehman had nothing substantial to offer as it was all about resuming rallies and complaining about the government’s electoral reforms without any concrete arguments in place.

With the PPP and ANP sidelined, PDM’s future is at stake since it is back to square one. What exactly is the point of rallies when macroeconomic indicators are defying detractors? Moreover, Maryam’s insistence on disallowing PPP’s inclusion is against political norms since she’s also technically refusing Shehbaz Sharif’s stance who wishes for the PPP to be back in PDM’s fold.

The veteran leader’s decision to tone down unnecessarily aggressive rhetoric against the powers that be should ideally be followed by all party leaders. Yet PML-N is unable to move forward owing to internal groupings and power struggles that are proving costly for its political survival.

Though Maryam is still a part of PDM’s core leadership, her aggressive and unsavoury attitude against both the PPP and the ruling party may prove detrimental to the opposition’s integrity. Even as Shehbaz is willing to convince former premier Nawaz Sharif to return on certain conditions as he revealed in an interview with a private TV channel, it may not go as planned owing to constant infightings.

With COVID-19 cases still fluctuating, it won’t be advisable for the PDM to resume public rallies at this point especially when newer yet deadlier variants are being detected.

Past couple of long marches held since 2018 resulted in embarrassment for the opposition since they could not achieve a single objective against the government.

It is high time that the opposition works together with the government to chalk out electoral reforms and aim to reduce infighting amongst its ranks. *