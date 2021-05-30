Govt will not impose any new tax in next budget: Tarin

Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin says the government has no intention to impose any new tax in the upcoming budget, but it would broaden tax base with use of technology to reach unreachable areas and increase revenue.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the government would enhance growth rate in next fiscal year and going to introduce innovation in resource mobilization. Shaukat Tarin said the incumbent government would not burden the tax payers and tariff would not be further increased.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan has great sympathies for poor people and he does not want to put burden on them. Replying to a question, Shaukat Tarin said the government would focus on increase of exports in the next fiscal year and incentives would be given to productive sectors including textile, agriculture, Information Technology and manufacturing.