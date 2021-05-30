Mahira Khan reveals her ‘first love’

Pakistani actor Mahira Khan has revealed her first love. Well, people it not who she loves, it’s what she loves.

Any guesses?

Well, the Superstar actor revealed that white shalwar kameez is her first love and always will be.

Mahira shared a stunning photo of herself wearing a kaaftan. She wrote in the caption, “My dearest white shalwar kameez, It’s true, I’ve been cheating on you. I’m kinda in love with the Kaaftan.”

She goes on and questions if shalwar kameez and her can work it out.

Aima Baig praised Mahira’s beauty by commenting, ‘Always pretty.’ While some fans praised Khan’s beauty, one fan wrote, “Mahira is a brand.”