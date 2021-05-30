A slugfest amongst Jewish state and belligerent Palestinians

A ceasefire covenant reached between cretinous Israel and beleaguered Palestinian armed groups in the Gaza strip. But there have been continuous tensions in occupied East Jerusalem where Israeli Police assailed Al- Aqsa Mosque compound, fired tears gas and stun grenades right after Friday prayers. The Israeli, European colonists, have been striving rigorously to defenestrate the innocent and armless Palestinian Arabs and confiscate the holy land of Muslims sanctuaries Sites, Al-Alqa and Bait-ul-Muqas (Dome of the Rock). Israeli apartheid policies have stolen, blockaded, slaughtered, maimed, incarcerated and orphaned Palestinians, with the consistent assistance of some Western powers. The crime of apartheid would be defined as inhuman actions performed for the determination of establishing and persevering hegemony by one racial group of persons over any distinct racial group of persons and regularly annoying them.

This sort of agitation and marginalization of the human race might have to lead us toward boundless devastation. The western Media keeps masquerading Israelis and encouraging them for faux concerns. A coterie of henchmen is goading malevolence in the holy land to coerced impoverished Palestinians. Nevertheless, the hapless Palestinian have been confronting settler colonialism since the birth of the state of Israel. Ostensibly, it seems that they have been persuaded by certain regional powers. The determination is to withdraw all the indigenous Arabs from the sacred land and veneer under a Jewish state. By and large, no child should cry mulling that heaven could knock on their door. Sadly, this is true for several Palestinians in Gaza who have been observing destruction, shelling, and death at an unprecedented scale over the past few weeks. One wonders why the International human rights community still silent on the issue and express no word of condemnation against apartheid Israel and are keen to reemphasize their assistance for Israel’s right to self-defense and security. In addition, Israeli are first-among-equal in the sight among the International rights community and no wonder the phrase Deep-pocket assumedly suit them.

The Arab States went to war with the Israelis after, got their prior liberty on May 14th, 1948. It was an influential moment when David Ben-Gurion formally declaring ‘Israel’ an autonomous state. The Jews finally have a home. His discussion is pretty super patriotic and very generous. He stresses points like the state of Israel would “strive to develop the land for the good of all its residents…, be based upon foundations of liberty, justice and peace.” And that Israel would ensure social and political rights to all citizens without discrimination of religion, race, or sex.”

But did any of that happen?

When World War I ended, Sykes-Picot agreement between British and French invading army, a clandestine agreement: by which most of the Middle East which was once the major part of Ottomans Empire had been divided amid British and French. Unfortunately, Palestine went under British control and it was seeing of a series violent outbreaks between the Arabs and Jews and to resolve that issues, the UN proposed a ‘partition plan’ which would divide the land into two states, Jewish Israel and Arab Palestine, while keeping Jerusalem an UN-controlled international zone, the votes came in 33 countries approved, 13 countries voted against it while 10 completely abstained from voting nevertheless the Arabs countries walked out as a form of protest. The partition plan was adopted, and on the ground tensions were high, and they continued to escalate with the massacre at Dier Yassin this started a mass exodus of Palestinians while Jewish immigration which was emboldened by the Zionists was on the rise.

Arab forces from Syria, Egypt, Jordan, and Iraq marched into Palestine this was the first time the Arab League was formed and for what, to protect Arab Palestine. To put it into context, the Arabs states had just recently declared their liberty from colonial powers therefore Arab nationalism was on the rise and although Arab leaders agreed on the importance of forming a unified Palestinian State their interest came first.

Fawaz A. Gerges a professor of international relations, mention about the Egyptian and Jordanian kings appeared to be more concerned about their important positions than that of Israel: according to biographer Avi Shlaim, it seems that personal rapport between the heterodox Zionists and King Abdullah who intended to expand boundaries of his country. Nevertheless, the armies of the Arab League launched an attack and in mere a few weeks, Israeli forces were surrounded, facing a possible defeat that when the UN intervened with a 4-week ceasefire which worked in favor of Israel, ignoring the UN arms embargo Israel imported heavy armaments from Czechoslovakia and use the time to reorganize. This brings us to a turning point in the history of the war. As soon as the ceasefire was over, Israel launched a counteroffensive occupying two strategic Arab towns which were allocated to Arab Palestine by the UN. 70,000 Palestinians who lived there were forced to flee. The Israeli closed in and continued occupying the areas allocated to Palestine. There was inadequate coordination within the invading troops moreover essentially no cooperation. To accept the fact that Arabs were deterred solely by Israel.

After all, cohorts of Arab States signed bilateral relation with the state of Israel. The dream of Greater Israel is inevitable: soon Palestine would descend into the hands of zealots. Whilst the fact is that all they achieved could have been impracticable sans the financial and armistice support of the U.S.A.

A Brief History of Jews and Judaism;

Surprisingly, Judaism is the world’s oldest monotheistic religion, dating back approximately 4,000 years. Followers of Judaism believe in one God who unveiled himself through biblical prophets. It would be quintessential to comprehend the history of the Jewish faith, which has a rich heritage of law, culture, tradition and custom. Jewish people suppose there’s only one God who has established a covenant – or specific truce – with them. They believe that God communicates through prophets and reward good actions while including banishing evil. Myriads of Jews (apart from few groups) believe that their Messiah hasn’t yet come- but will one day.

They praise God in holy places known as a synagogue, and their religious clerics are called rabbis. The sign of David is heralded as the symbol of Judaism, the six-pointed Star of David. To the modern-day present, around 14 million Jews live in the world. Many of them reside in the United States and Israel. Traditionally, a person would be deemed Jewish if his/her mother or father is Jewish.

The founder of Judaism was Abraham, according to the sacred text, God first revealed himself to Abraham, the Jewish holy text is called Tanakh or the Hebrew Bible. It includes the same books as the Old testaments in the Christian Bible, but they are placed in an insignificantly different order.

Consequently, Jews believe that God has established a special covenant with Abraham and that he and his descendants were chosen people who would build a glorious state.

After Abraham, Jacob, grandson of Abraham, and Isaac, son of Abraham, also became influential figures in Jewish history. Jacob was the first person who took the name of Israel, and his offspring’s and upcoming generations became known as Israelites. According to Jewish history, more than 1,000 years after Abraham, the prophet Moses accompanied the Israelites out of Egypt after being imprisoned and enslaved for centuries under despot Ramses. God revealed his laws and commandments to Moses at Mt. Sinai, known as the Ten Commandments.

In 1000 B.C, King David was the King and had been ruling the Jewish people. His son Solomon, Prophet revealed by God, built the First Holy Temple in Jerusalem, subsequently which became the primary palace for worship for Jews. Consequently, the Kingdom was overcome in nearby 931 b.c, all the Jews divided into two groups: Judah and Israel.

In 587 b.c, the Babylonians coerced Jerusalem, annihilated the First Holy Temple, and sent plenty of Jews into exile. Later on, the Second Temple was built approximately 516 b.c, but unfortunately, destroyed by the Romans in 70 a.d.

The destruction of the Second Temple at the hands of the Roman Empire was somehow very significant to the Jewish people, it derailed the Jewish community because they no longer had a place to gather, and nevertheless, they downshifted their focus to praising in limited synagogues.

Jews are staunch followers of Judaism, and they have been brutally massacred, abolished, and persecuted throughout history for their stringent orthodox beliefs and ancient tradition. During the Crusades– a series of medieval religious conflicts amongst Christians and Muslims- countless Jews were massacred, killed and kidnapped. Many have been forced to convert to Christianity. In addition, the Spanish expulsion, in 1492, all the Jews were expelled from the country, after Spain’s ruler issued an order to convert all Jews into Christianity, who declined to accept Christendom. Historians and experts predict about 200,000 Jews were discharged and incalculable disappeared while striving to reach their destination. Furthermore, around 6 million Jews were ruthlessly killed by the German Nazis in Europe many of them were banished from their homes and shelters. It was one of the most unfortunate circumstances the Jews ever faced.

How and when the Jews began floundering for the Jewish state:

Walnut and pears you plant for your heirs. In 1897, a cretinous Jew named Theodor Herzl formed a Zionist organization aiming to have a separate homeland for the Jews. Zionism is a political and national moment endeavoring a create and sustaining a state for the Jews. Even though pursuing conservative and orthodox Jews teachings, God has forbidden Jews to have a separate State until their Messiah comes. Despite all this, it did not halt the Zionists from pushing towards the State of Israel, a separate and Jewish state in the Middle East. As I aforementioned, Jews were thrown forcefully from the Holy land of Jerusalem around 9.31 b.c. Later on, the holy lands fell into the hands of the Roman Empire then the Roman Empire was destroyed by the Arabs, the Rashidun Caliphate. The new ruler of Jerusalem signed a truce with the incumbent ruler of Jerusalem, the Christians, Jerusalem was handed to Muslims without sparing a single drop of blood. The new ruler of Jerusalem promulgates news laws and customs likewise: heretofore Jews were eschewed to step in Jerusalem. The Muslims Caliph, Hazrat Umer Ibn Khattab R.A, declared Jerusalem an international city and simultaneously issued an order that only Muslims have the right to live in Jerusalem, Christians and Jews have only permission to come, worship and visit their holy sanctuaries. Subsequently, after the fall of the Rashidun Caliphate, Umayyad Dynasty took control of the city, later on, the Abbasids and even the Ottomans have perpetuated the same Laws and customs.

After the fall of the Ottoman Empire in World War I, Jerusalem cascade into British control. Simultaneously the British occupied Jerusalem summoned the Jews into Jerusalem to avoid the downtrodden Nazis killing more Jews, as they had been involved.

The Arab role and the Middle East conundrum:

Political realism and Arab regional variables pushed the Arab countries to endorse demeaning peace covenant, for instance, Abraham accords with Israel, whether through establishing diplomatic associations or partial relations. Confirms the Arab approach towards fostering harmony as a strategic opportunity in resolving the Palestine issue. The Arabs have signed the covenant with Israel to overcome the strategic position in the Middle East to derail the Iranians, who have been striving through a network of collaboration with regional sectarian in the region, with the ad hoc purpose of strengthening the Persian-Iranian project in the Middle East. The normalization of relation in the context of general Arab instability and Arab conflict with Iran. The Peace covenant would bring prosperity to the Achilles heel Arabs, Indeed, the agreement has been held in the common interest. The participant states aiming to cooperate in Medicine, technology, water, and Agriculture. Nevertheless, others suppose it is a strategy to confront the Iranian threat in the region. The hapless Arabs have been striving to take prudent policies in a context to conceal their failures on the issue of Palestine, as far as their gaffes.

The American’s interest in the Middle East:

Modern-day Israel has succor of America – manifests the American role in the Middle East- Reflects its neo-colonial perspective. Israel and America, in cahoots, to control the fortnightly decades, mysteriously: The eloquent manifestation of implementation of new world order. They often clamor for the New world order- from the day Satan was kicked out of heaven for his rebellion against God Almighty, he has attempted to establish a new world order that would rebel against the spiritual authority of God-. However, every dollar bill in your pocket has the word ‘ New world order’ printed beneath the pyramid. The Evangelical Christians of the United States of America, who certainly believes in the teaching of the Holy Gospel. Evangelical Christians do not regularly attend church but consider themselves as a part of Christendom, it is certainly a denomination of Protestants Christians, faith that Jesus would one day come back and would rule the world, would bring peace to the belligerent world. By hook or by crook, Israel and Americans have been endeavoring hegemony in the Middle East to get their fanatical determinations. Lo and behold, the rapport amongst Arabs and Americans seems it would bring destructions to the region as the world has seen in the past week- The siege of Gaza and Al-Aqsa-. The United States has changed its plans from the concept of forming a state that would act as a policeman in the region to the concept of forming an axis that would be one. Following the previous debacle to have a central state act as a sub-proxy.

Why Jews are clamoring to overcome the Land of Palestine:

The Peace agreement between Israel and the Arabs would debunk their conceal theosophy about the building of the Third Temple in Palestine. Jews and Christians are fiercely striving to beseech the hapless Arabs community and to overcome the holy land. In addition, the Third Temple would be built on the site of Mosque Al-Aqsa. It is their eternal belief that one day Messiah will come to the Holy Land of Jerusalem, and Jews would once again rule the whole world with the aid of the Messiah. Christians theology endorse that the Messiah would be Divine, he would come to the world through Divine powers, On the other hand, Jews thinks that Messiah will not be Divine, would come from this world. The Jews theologists assume that Messiah would be the King of this earth, would bring peace to the nation. The Jews think in the context of the whole world, once Messiah has been revealed himself he would bring peace to the nation, secondly, would reconstitute the Jewish kingdom and would build the Third Temple in Palestine. The determination to rule the whole world would have been foretold in the holy books, who would rule and who would be sacked, after all, three major religions, Islam, Judaism, and Christianity, their eternal faith and staunch belief in the Messiah- theology could have wrong-.

Pakistan on Palestine conundrum:

The All India Muslim League, a sole Muslim’s plenipotentiary in South Asia, had been practicing an intense concern in global Muslim affairs in the 20th century. In addition, they passed declarations urging for the protection of the institution of the Caliphate in 1918.

Despite being a fuddling and fumbling state in the swathes of South Asia, rudderless economy, impoverished nation, Pakistan has been an important strategic state and has had essential admiration for their Muslim brethren in the world. People of this region had been offer assistance to the Greater Ummah, Khilafat movement. Still, to date, Pakistan has not recognized the state of Israel, Pakistan’s regime had been opposing the loyal behavior of the British empire to the people of Israel, lugubrious immigration requirements for the Jews. Pakistan is not like any normal country, very unusual nation, historically, the Muslims of the sub-continent have associated themselves with the Muslims around the globe, after the birth of Pakistan not only provide aid to the Afghan’s foreign aggression, sending pilots to Syria to fight the Israelis, Chechens and Bosnians had been supported by the Pakistanis. Jinnah’s long endeavor over Caliphate, Palestine and Arab rights, fording three decades, is destined to maintain Pakistan’s current position on Israel in future.

CONCLUSION:

Indeed, symbols are powerful, can unite people on common faith, can transform into the impressive mob, sometimes symbols get attached to the places that are considered sacred. Some cities wash away sins, some are the birthplaces of gods, and some serve the headquarter of the religion but no city in the world had played an influential role in the chronicle of religion, as Jerusalem for Judaism, Islam and Christianity.

Meanwhile, who would bolster the peace in Jerusalem, those who have been deriding peace in the region? The United Nations should have been to contemplate the issue and consider the Land of Palestine for the Palestinians. Nevertheless, the fanatical Zionists dreamt of something else that is beyond reckoning.