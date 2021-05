Pop singer Humaira Arshad has released her new song ‘Kallan Rowen Ga’ after six years. The 46-year-old has sung a romantic number for the first time. Model Mir Ali is seen performing in the song penned by Saji Ali and composed by Kamran Akhtar. The video has been made by Sageel Khan. Humaira Arshad – known for her bhangra hits – hoped that her fans will like her new romantic song.