Sufism is an essential part of my life: Abida Parveen

Singer, composer and musician Abida Parveen has said in her interview to BBC on Thursday that Sufism is an essential part of her life and Sufi Kalams are a way to remain connected to Allah Almighty.

Speaking about Sufism, she said that it connects humanity with a higher power, it is a source of communication between men and God.

She said that Sufi Kalams were not restricted to any language or culture; they were beyond all this. “The kalams have equal importance whether they are in Sindh, Urdu, Punjabi, or Saraki language,” the illustrious singer said.

Talking about the essence of Sufism she said that it was all about humanity and giving happiness to our fellow beings rather than going in pursuit of temporary delight one must go in pursuit of real happiness that could only be felt by serving humanity.

Sharing her childhood memories, she told about her experience of singing on the shrines of Sufi poets particularly Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai, Hazrat Lal Shabaz Qlander, and Sachal Sarmast. The legendary singer recalling her old days said that the atmosphere of Sindh was the atmosphere of a shrine so much so that the mood and vibe of Sindh were like Dargah. “Living in Sindh is the only reason behind my strong affiliation with Sufism and folk music,” the melody queen said.

Describing the influence of Sufi Music, she said that people around the world were now developing the interest and affinity for Sufi Kalam and Qawali whether they understood it or not adding that Qawwali contributed to the preaching of Islam during the 17th and 18th century in the subcontinent. She Sung the Kalams of Hazrat Amir Kustu in her soul-stirring voice during her interview with BBC Urdu.

The 67 years old iconic Sufi Singer is among the 500 most influential Muslims of the World and was bestowed with Nishan-E-Imtiaz by the Government of Pakistan on 23rd March 2021.

