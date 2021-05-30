Take it or leave it!

Dear Mathira & Rose,

My husband of only three months and I have major communication issues. He does not share his feeling or what he’s going through with me at all. He doesn’t share what’s upsetting him. I kept asking him for a month what the problem was and I coddled him so much but he was always in a mood over an issue he won’t share. I have come back to my parents’ house from Canada after he told me to leave. He doesn’t call me or text me. I’ve to text and even then, he doesn’t reply. His issue was I spend too much and I’m too clingy or something like that. Is it time for me to leave? I’ve a good education and a whole life in front of me that I don’t want to waste on his mood swings. Help.

Regards,

Sidelined

Mathira’s Advice:

First of all, everyone has their own way of dealing with problems. There are different types of personalities; some are pretty open, whereas some are affectionate and then there are some who are neither. I think he’s that sort of a person who has trouble in expressing his feelings. Aquarians mostly have this issue of building high walls around themselves. This is mostly triggered by childhood traumas that ultimately result in them not opening up. They tend to deliberately ignore their feelings. Maybe you’re expressive and affectionate but he’s not and finds you clingy like you said. Instead of being lovey dovey, try to adopt a practical approach and ask him what he wants from this marriage. If he wants to be with you, he would put in his 50 percent and so would you.

Rose’s Advice:

If it’s an arranged marriage then I think you should involve your family. This isn’t fair to you. Every relationship demands communication and without it, there’s nothing to hold on to. So, I repeat, involve your parents if it’s an arranged marriage. Perhaps he married you after bowing down to his parents’ pressure and afterwards, he created such an environment for you that you got up and left. He got what he wanted. He can now easily blame his parents for getting him married against his wishes. That’s why I insist you involve the people who got you married to him in the first place. You can’t force someone to love you and be with you. If parting ways is best for you then do that.

