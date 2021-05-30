Hawaii lifts outdoor mask rule for all

Seems like things are getting better in Hawaii as the state has announced that people now don’t require to wear masks outdoors. So now visitors can enjoy Hawaiian beaches and hiking trails mask-free regardless of their vaccination status. Hawaii Governor David Ige announced the good news on Tuesday. The state also announced that the globally-renowned surfing competitions will restart on June 1. Ige said, “The success of our vaccine program and the cooperation of our residents across the state, have brought us to this point”. As of now, people visiting Hawaii need to test negative for COVID-19 prior to arrival or go for a 10-day quarantine. Hawaiian government plans to continue wearing face masks indoors. “Until more people are vaccinated, we must continue to take precautions indoors and outdoors in large groups for the safety of our loved ones, neighbours, and communities,” Ige said. As per Hawaii’s latest data, the COVID-19 positivity rate in the state stands at 1 percent. The state has nearly 1.5 million vaccines and 49 percent of its population is now fully vaccinated.













