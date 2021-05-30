Amitabh Bachchan buy Rs 31 crore worth duplex with six car parks

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has reportedly purchased a plush new duplex apartment worth Rs 31 crore in Mumbai. It is a 5,184 sq ft property with six car parks, which was bought way back in December 2020 but registered in April 2021. According to a report published in Moneycontrol.com, project Atlantis is by a Tier-2 builder, Crystal Group, as per registration documents originally accessed by Zapkey.com. The legendary star’s swanky new property has as many as six-car parkings and is on the 27th and 28th floor respectively. And guess what? Bachchans are not the only celebs in that apartment. According to the report, Sunny Leone too has registered her flat on the 12th floor of the same project. She bought it for Rs 16 crore on March 28, 2021, as per registration documents accessed by Zapkey.com. Also, ‘Zero’ filmmaker Aanand L Rai has a duplex flat in the same project. On the work front, Big B’s famous quiz show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 13’ will be rolling out soon.













