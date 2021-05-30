Pakistan need to work on team combination, says Wasim Akram

LAHORE: Cricket legend Wasim Akram believes that Pakistan need to work on team combination before the upcoming ICC Twenty20 World Cup, saying the problem at the middle order needs to be resolved. The T20 World Cup, to be held in India in the month of October, will see the return of the showpiece event after five years when it was last hosted by India in 2016. However, speculations were going around that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) might shift the T20 World Cup out of India due to the COVID-19 situation in the country.

The Sultan of Swing said that the Pakistan team, who won the 2009 T20 World Cup beating Sri Lanka in the final by eight wickets, had a few areas to work on before they can challenge the rest of the top teams. “Pakistan need to work on their team combination. Obviously, being a Pakistani, I would want Pakistan to win the World Cup. That will be a dream come true for all of us, especially the young captain, and if they need to improve their combination, find the best XI, they can fight. The problem of No. 5 and No. 6 needs to be solved,” Akram said. After successfully beating South Africa and Zimbabwe, Pakistan are set to travel to West Indies to play five T20s in the month of July.